If a Trump Supporter Had Shot a Democratic Congressman - Dennis Prager

As sure as the sun rises in the east, had a Trump-supporting fanatic shot Democratic officials, the Democrats would not have said a word about the need for "harmony," or the need to lower the temperature in American political discourse. On the contrary, they would have greatly raised the temperature of their already blistering rhetoric. They would have attributed the shooting entirely to Trump's "hateful" rhetoric having permeated conservative and Republican America.

But it was a leftist who attempted to slaughter Republicans, so it was Republicans who had to respond. And they did so by calling for harmony and lowering the temperature of political differences.

In other words, Republicans reacted with complete conciliation, whereas, the Democrats and their media would have gone ballistic against the right.

Now, why is that?

One reason is that Republicans have accepted the post-shooting narrative of there being some sort of moral equivalence between right-wing and left-wing hate. That they have reinforces my belief that the great majority of Republicans and conservatives, whether in politics or in the media, do not appreciate how rotten the left is (the left -- not traditional liberals). Many really believe that calls for "harmony" and "unity" with Democrats and the left are meaningful.But the only reason Democrats talked about harmony for a few days after the shooting was one of theirs was the shooter.