Thank You, Stephen Colbert - David Limbaugh

The best remedy against the political left's ongoing crusade to remake America in its own vulgar image is maximum exposure of its irrationality. If you haven't seen Colbert's rant, please watch it. It's titled "This Monologue Goes Out To You, Mr. President" on YouTube. There was nothing funny about it; there was nothing clever. It was just one shallow insult after another.Let them keep it up. Let them keep rioting, destroying property and hurting people in the name of love and harmony. Let them continue to suppress speech in the name of democracy. Let them demean and curse President Trump in the name of civility.

This is the very kind of childish insolence that led to the American people's rejecting them and electing Donald Trump in November. Please keep it up, ladies and gentlemen, and we'll just further build our coalition. America will be better off for it, and we thank you for that.