"The Democratic Party is no longer the opposition; it is “The Resistance.”
These voters rightly ask: Resistance to what? The answer, they conclude, is resistance to ideas that are not their own. Resistance to the values of Middle America. Resistance to the candidate who promised to fight for them — the “forgotten Americans” the Democratic Party abandoned."
Democrats are doubling down on failure | New York Post
