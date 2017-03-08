Nike Launching 'Pro Hijab' To Make Sport More Accessible For Muslim Women

The irony is the Nike logo is symbolic of Nike runners and putting a shoe symbol on a burka is kind of hilarious considering throwing your shoe is an ultimate insult in islam. I'm sure ultimately islamic men will disapprove of this insult. I'd be more impressed if islamic women quit submitting to mens rules and dropped the burka altogether. Although I know the unholy alliance between islam and liberals must go on so keep those burkas on ladies! Do as your told! It's your lot in life to submit!