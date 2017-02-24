Colmes was the most absurd, useless, and mocked television personality in America for many years, precisely because he was nice. In the context of Fox News, being a nice guy—and a "liberal" nice guy at that—meant being a buffoon, and a patsy. Colmes not only played the part to perfection—he defined it.
Hate Filled Liberals Trash Their Own: Liberal News Site Publishes Obituary Attacking Alan Colmes
