Unholy Alliance: Why Islamists and Secular Left Work Together

Hohmann noted, Islamists and the secular left share a common enemy: Christianity and Judeo-Christian values. They both disdain national borders: Islamists want to establish a global caliphate while the secular globalist left desires a single unified super-state. Islamists believe in a cradle-to-grave nanny state, a principle that Shariah law shares in common with secular socialists. And they both advocate violent revolution.
