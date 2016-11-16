Hillary Clinton infamously called Trump supporters a “basket of deplorables” during the campaign. She added that we’re irredeemable too – a possibly inadvertent dog-whistle that rubbed Christians the wrong way. We were assured time and time again of the Left’s tolerance and supreme moral rectitude and of Donald Trump’s hatefulness and his supporters’ violence. None of this was proven of course, just asserted by a self-possessed Leftist media serenely confident in Clinton’s ultimate victory. They did not need to stoop because they already knew they would conquer. Or so they thought. The deplorables went out and voted. Donald Trump was elected. And now self-declared arbiters of morality are rioting in the streets. So my question is, who’s deplorable now?