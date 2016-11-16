All The Beautiful Minds Voted For Trump

Asra Nomani is a woman, a Muslim, an immigrant, a liberal and a Donald Trump supporter. On “Fox & Friends Weekend” this morning, Nomani explained why she voted for Trump. She said that, as a single mother, she’s been failed by ObamaCare and President Obama’s mortgage loan modification program. Nomani added that she has experienced first-hand Islamic extremism, and opposed the decision by Obama and the Democratic Party to refuse to use the words “radical Islamic terror.” “I’ll tell you, finally, the thing that I could not take anymore, as a liberal, was the dehumanizing of those who dare to support Trump,” Nomani said. “Ultimately, I felt that it was a betrayal of liberal values.”