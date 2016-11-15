Open letter to Obama/Clinton/Sanders supporters:

I didn't vote for Barack Obama and I felt two things when he got elected. 1) fearful, and 2) hopeful. I was fearful because I didn't think he understood islamic terrorism or took it seriously enough, and I wondered how qualified he was because he wasn't very articulate - he stammered and stuttered through sentences which usually denotes dishonesty, and I was concerned about he and his wife losing their law licenses. What kind of people lose their law licenses? But I was hopeful and prayed for him to succeed.

Right off the bat first day of first term in office he seals all his records from public view. That was curious and made me a little fearful of what he was hiding. Then two weeks into his first term he picks a fight with Fox News and tries to get them kicked off the White House press corp. Remember that? It didn't go over well even with the left wing media who knew they could be next. Fox stayed on the press corp but Obama's actions seemed petty and beneath the office of president to act that way. From there all I have seen from Barack Obama is a haughty egotistical man who thought he knew better than everyone else and I've been worried for the last 8 years how low this country would sink with that horrible man as our president. Now this man you hold so high has decimated the democratic party. One more legislative loss for the democrats and you lose the ability to stop constitutional amendments. You know who is responsible for the lawlessness in our streets now and for the last 8 years. Obama is. Here are his own quotes that "inspires" his ilk..... “They Bring a Knife…We Bring a Gun” - Barack Obama

“Get in Their Faces!”- Barack Obama

“I don’t want to quell anger. I think people are right to be angry! I’m angry!” - Barack Obama

“Hit Back Twice As Hard”- Barack Obama

“We talk to these folks… so I know whose ass to kick.” - Barack Obama

“Republican victory would mean “hand to hand combat” - Barack Obama

“It’s time to Fight for it.” - Barack Obama

“Reward your friends and punish your enemies.”- Barack Obama

“I’m itching for a fight.” - Barack Obama So I never liked or respected your choice as president but guess what I've never done and guess what no Trump supporter has ever done? We've never protested, burned a flag, pitched temper tantrums and cried, crapped on police cars, smashed store windows, marched in the street or even missed a day of work over your lousy choice of president. So why don't you STF up already. Trump is president whether you like it or not. Learn how to be a good citizen even when you don't get your own way. And at this point maybe you should examine who you choose as your party leader because this one cost you plenty. If you pick another like Obama or Hillary you'll lose that one legislative seat you have left.