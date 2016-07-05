Newsvine

Elaine-1503791 Totally Cool & Deplorable

About Say What You Mean, and Mean What You Say Articles: 17 Seeds: 383 Comments: 11392 Since: Dec 2009

Here's why I'm DELIGHTED about the FBI's verdict on Hillary... - Allen B. West - AllenBWest.com

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Elaine-1503791 Totally Cool & Deplorable View Original Article: Allen B West
Seeded on Tue Jul 5, 2016 8:51 PM
Discuss:

"If you looked upon Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton on that stage yesterday and cheered, the day after our 240th American Independence Day — you are no Patriot and citizen of this Republic. You are nothing more than, as Vladimir Lenin stated, a “useful idiot” — and a supporter of liars. We can ill afford the mindless lemmings to take this nation further down the road to perdition. Thanks, Director Comey, you may have just become the one person who will end the corrupt reign of the Clinton Family, and terminate any chance for an honorable legacy for Barack Obama."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor