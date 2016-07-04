Newsvine

Ramadan: A Time to Kill for Allah

Just before Ramadan began, the Islamic State summoned Muslims to carry out terror attacks during what a group spokesman vowed would be "the month of conquest and jihad."

A report issued by the U.S.-led Overseas Security Advisory Council warned that the ISIS threat could be credible because of the religious motivation to sacrifice oneself during this sacred time.

"According to Islamic practice, sacrifice during Ramadan can be considered more valuable than that made at other times, so a call to martyrdom during the month may hold a special allure to some," the report stated."

 

