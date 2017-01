"These are the three parts to Gorka’s strategy to defeat jihad:

1) Identify the enemy2) Empower allies3) Delegitimize the ideology of jihad

"And here are the details:

Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2016/06/sebastian-gorkas-plan-to-defeat-isis-simple-but-devastating/#3WE04eHwWU1VEgrZ.99