Newsvine

Elaine-1503791 Totally Cool & Deplorable

About Say What You Mean, and Mean What You Say Articles: 17 Seeds: 383 Comments: 11392 Since: Dec 2009

BREXIT Signals the End of the New World Order

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Elaine-1503791 Totally Cool & Deplorable View Original Article: Breitbart
Seeded on Sat Jun 25, 2016 6:34 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"After almost three decades of rule, globalism was witnessing a Judgment Day and Brexit represents a nationalistic movement that has laid in wait for two decades; a movement that is jumping the pond to the United States and finding a home with Donald Trump’s “America First” campaign.

But how did globalism get here? How was the vision of the international bourgeois was rebuked and rejected in such a short order?

........the answer is not rooted in boorish patriotism. Rather, it is rooted in an understanding that global governing at the expense of national sovereignty never works. People will not die for bureaucracies, but they will die, sacrifice and share for their country."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor