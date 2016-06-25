BREXIT Signals the End of the New World Order

"After almost three decades of rule, globalism was witnessing a Judgment Day and Brexit represents a nationalistic movement that has laid in wait for two decades; a movement that is jumping the pond to the United States and finding a home with Donald Trump’s “America First” campaign.

But how did globalism get here? How was the vision of the international bourgeois was rebuked and rejected in such a short order?

........the answer is not rooted in boorish patriotism. Rather, it is rooted in an understanding that global governing at the expense of national sovereignty never works. People will not die for bureaucracies, but they will die, sacrifice and share for their country."