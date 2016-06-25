"France, the Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Hungary could leave.
Front National leader Marine Le Pen has pledged to hold a French referendum if she emerges victorious in next year's presidential elections.
While for the past two months a Nexit has been on the cards after Dutch voters overwhelmingly rejected a Ukraine-European Union treaty"
END OF THE EU? Germany warns FIVE more countries could leave Europe after Brexit
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Sat Jun 25, 2016 5:44 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment