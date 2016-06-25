Newsvine

Elaine-1503791 Totally Cool & Deplorable

About Say What You Mean, and Mean What You Say Articles: 17 Seeds: 383 Comments: 11392 Since: Dec 2009

Trump Helping Women and Gays Escape from the Democratic Plantation

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Elaine-1503791 Totally Cool & Deplorable View Original Article: Breitbart
Seeded on Sat Jun 25, 2016 5:33 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"On CNN.com, Barron made the case for why the LGBT community should support Trump. He wrote:

This act of war was perpetrated by an adherent to radical Islam — an ideology that seeks the extermination of LGBT people worldwide. For LGBT people in this country, the stakes could not be any higher — or any more personal.

For LGBT Americans, this election won’t be about bathrooms or who will bake our wedding cakes. No, this election will be about which of the candidates for President is willing to stand up and fight to defend our very right to life itself."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor