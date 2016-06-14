"Neither Obama nor Hillary mentioned radical Islam.
Instead, they tried to take the worst attack by Islamists on our soil since 9/11 and move it down the political path of mass murderers who have shot up schools and a church in recent years.
They offered their failed and unconstitutional prescription of more gun control. The misdirection was reminiscent of the Benghazi cover-up, in which Obama and Hillary shifted blame for a jihadist attack away from the Islamists who were actually at fault.
Trump is having none of it. The presumptive Republican nominee for president, who has advocated a halt to the admission of refugees from Syria, called for “toughness and vigilance” against “radical Islamic terrorism.”
What Donald Trump understands about the Orlando terror attack (and Obama doesn't)
Seeded on Tue Jun 14, 2016 3:24 AM
