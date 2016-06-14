Newsvine

What Donald Trump understands about the Orlando terror attack (and Obama doesn't)

Seeded by Elaine-1503791
Seeded on Tue Jun 14, 2016 3:24 AM
"Neither Obama nor Hillary mentioned radical Islam.

Instead, they tried to take the worst attack by Islamists on our soil since 9/11 and move it down the political path of mass murderers who have shot up schools and a church in recent years. 

They offered their failed and unconstitutional prescription of more gun control.  The misdirection was reminiscent of the Benghazi cover-up, in which Obama and Hillary shifted blame for a jihadist attack away from the Islamists who were actually at fault.

Trump is having none of it. The presumptive Republican nominee for president, who has advocated a halt to the admission of refugees from Syria, called for “toughness and vigilance” against “radical Islamic terrorism.” 

