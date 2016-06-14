"London’s first ever Muslim Mayor is set to ban images of ‘unrealistic’ scantily clad women from ads on public transport, which could see the city adopt some of the most censorious policies in the Western world.
Images of women are banned in public across large parts of the Muslim world, and the phenomenon is now spreading in the Western world."
London's Muslim Mayor To Ban Sexualised Images Of Women
