So it turns out the document that dumb little anti-Trump NSA leaker "Reality Winner" gave to the media proved 3 important things. (1) Obama was a liar, (2) Trump didn't collude with the Russians and (3) the Russians did not succeed in interfering in the 2016 election. The only thing Reality Winner proved is that Obama supporters are every bit as stupid as he said they were.
NSA Leaks Contradict What Obama Promised The Public About Russia's Election Meddling
Wed Jun 7, 2017
